Lennar Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Lennar Corporation which can be found using ticker (LEN) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 153 and 85 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $114.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at $103.47 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.5%. The 50 day MA is $99.84 and the 200 day MA is $85.79. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $28,996m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lennar.com

The potential market cap would be $32,033m based on the market consensus.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title, insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.47% with the ex dividend date set at 26-1-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 6.36, revenue per share of 117.97 and a 11.7% return on assets.