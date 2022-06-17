Twitter
Legal & General appoints Carolyn Johnson as a non-executive director

Boardroom

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has announced the appointment of Carolyn Johnson as an independent non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect. Carolyn will join the Group Audit, Group Risk and Group Nominations and Corporate Governance Committees upon appointment.

Carolyn has extensive knowledge of the insurance and financial services industries following a 30-year executive career in the United States. In particular, she has deep experience in the life insurance market, having held senior roles at AIG, Voya Financial and Protective Life Corporation.

Carolyn Johnson was a director of Majesco, Inc until 2020. There is no other additional information required to be disclosed in relation to Carolyn Johnson pursuant to LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

In addition, the Board of the Company is pleased to annouce that Laura Wade-Gery will become chair of the Group Technology Committee with effect from 1 September 2022.

Laura Wade-Gery joined the Board on 3 January 2022 as a non-executive director and is a member of the Group Technology Committee and Group Nominations and Corporate Governance Committee.

Sir John Kingman, Legal & General Group Chairman, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Carolyn to the Group Board. Carolyn brings with her a wealth of experience in insurance and in financial services more generally. Her appointment will strengthen the Board’s engagement with our successful and growing US businesses in life insurance, asset management and pension risk transfer. I very much look forward to working with her.”

