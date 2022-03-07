Legal & General appoint Tushar Morzaria as a non-executive director

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has announced the appointment of Tushar Morzaria as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 27 May 2022. Tushar will join as Chair of the Group Audit Committee upon appointment and will also join the Group Risk Committee, the Group Remuneration Committee and Group Nominations and Corporate Governance Committee.

Mr Morzaria has extensive financial services experience, including eight years as the Group Finance Director of Barclays PLC and, prior to that, as the Chief Financial Officer of Global Investment Banking at JP Morgan Chase & Co. Mr Morzaria will retire from his position at Barclays PLC prior to joining the Company.

The Board further wishes to announce that following his recent appointment as the Chair of Age UK, Toby Strauss has decided to step down as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 29 April 2022 after more than five years of service. Sir John Kingman will assume the role as the Chair of the Group Risk Committee on a temporary basis upon Toby’s departure pending the appointment of his successor.

Mr Morzaria is currently a non-executive director of BP plc and the chair of its audit committee. There are no details or disclosures required under LR 9.6.13R of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Listing Rules.