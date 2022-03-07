Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Legal & General appoint Tushar Morzaria as a non-executive director

Board appointment

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has announced the appointment of Tushar Morzaria as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 27 May 2022. Tushar will join as Chair of the Group Audit Committee upon appointment and will also join the Group Risk Committee, the Group Remuneration Committee and Group Nominations and Corporate Governance Committee.

Mr Morzaria has extensive financial services experience, including eight years as the Group Finance Director of Barclays PLC and, prior to that, as the Chief Financial Officer of Global Investment Banking at JP Morgan Chase & Co. Mr Morzaria will retire from his position at Barclays PLC prior to joining the Company.

The Board further wishes to announce that following his recent appointment as the Chair of Age UK, Toby Strauss has decided to step down as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 29 April 2022 after more than five years of service. Sir John Kingman will assume the role as the Chair of the Group Risk Committee on a temporary basis upon Toby’s departure pending the appointment of his successor.

Mr Morzaria is currently a non-executive director of BP plc and the chair of its audit committee. There are no details or disclosures required under LR 9.6.13R of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Listing Rules.

Sir John Kingman, Legal & General Group Chairman, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Tushar to the Group Board. He brings with him a wealth of expertise in financial services and transformation. I very much look forward to working with Tushar and welcoming him to the Board in May. I would like to thank Philip Broadley for his outstanding stewardship of the Group Audit Committee over the past six years and for his continuing counsel in his role as Senior Independent Director.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Toby for his significant contributions to the Board during his tenure. It has been a great pleasure to work alongside Toby and we wish him all the best for the future.”

You might also enjoy reading  Legal & General Group Plc 17.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.