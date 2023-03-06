Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Latin America commodities rally benefits Fidelity Emerging Markets investment trust

Fidelity

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) monthly factsheet for the period ended 31 January 2023

Portfolio Manager Commentary

Emerging markets rallied in January and outperformed most developed markets, with sentiment buoyed by the economic reopening in China and a weaker US dollar. Commodity-rich Latin America was the best performer, boosted by a strong rally in industrial metals, as the end to China’s zero-Covid policy raised expectations that commodity demand would increase. Chinese markets also continued to perform well due to the country’s economic reopening. Taiwanese stocks made significant gains, supported by the strong performance of the technology sector.

A number of Latin American stocks contributed to relative returns. These included Peru-based copper miner Southern Copper, which fared well in line with copper prices. Taiwanese and South Korean technology names advanced amid hopes that Chinese consumer demand would start to recover.

At the sector level, stock picking and our overweight positioning in financials proved unfavourable. Indian banks HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank declined despite reporting robust earnings, hurt by a rotation away from India towards China, and the residual impact of the Adani Group sell-off. Exposure of the banks held in the portfolio to Adani Group is limited and we do not expect a material rotation to China from India, which we believe benefits from strong structural growth drivers over the longer term.

On a rolling 12-month basis, the Company recorded NAV and share price returns of -15.8% and -16.9% respectively, compared to -4.2% for the index.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) is an investment trust that aims to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities and financial instruments providing exposure to emerging markets companies, both listed and unlisted.

