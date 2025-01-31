Follow us on:

Landsec confirms third interim dividend of 9.5p

Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group PLC (LON:LAND), Landsec, has confirmed that the third interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2025 will be 9.5p per Ordinary Share and will be paid on 11 April 2025 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 21 February 2025. The dividend will be paid entirely as a Property Income Distribution.  The last date for DRIP elections is 21 March 2025.  

A Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) is provided by Equiniti Financial Services Limited. The DRIP enables the Company’s shareholders to elect to have their cash dividend payments used to purchase Land Securities Group PLC’s shares. More information can be found at www.shareview.co.uk/info/drip

    Land Securities Group

    Landsec acquires 92% stake in Liverpool ONE shopping centre

    Landsec acquires a 92% stake in Liverpool ONE for £490m, aligning with its strategy to expand and enhance top UK retail destinations.
    Land Securities Group

    Land Securities boosts 2024 profits with strong retail and London growth

    Land Securities Group PLC reports robust half-year results for 2024, with increased occupancy, rental uplifts, and a positive financial outlook.
    Land Securities Group

    Landsec first interim dividend of 9.2 pence per Ordinary Share

    Land Securities Group PLC announces a 9.2p interim dividend for FY 2025, payable on 4 October 2024. Register by 23 August 2024 for eligibility.

