Landsec confirms third interim dividend of 9.5p

Land Securities Group PLC (LON:LAND), Landsec, has confirmed that the third interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2025 will be 9.5p per Ordinary Share and will be paid on 11 April 2025 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 21 February 2025. The dividend will be paid entirely as a Property Income Distribution. The last date for DRIP elections is 21 March 2025.

A Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) is provided by Equiniti Financial Services Limited. The DRIP enables the Company’s shareholders to elect to have their cash dividend payments used to purchase Land Securities Group PLC’s shares. More information can be found at www.shareview.co.uk/info/drip