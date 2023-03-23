Lands’ End, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

Lands’ End, Inc. which can be found using ticker (LE) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 10 and 9 calculating the average target price we see $9.50. Now with the previous closing price of $8.55 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 11.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $8.25 and the 200 day moving average is $10.08. The market cap for the company is $284m. Company Website: https://www.landsend.com

The potential market cap would be $315m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands’ End, Let’s Get Comfy, Lands’ End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year’ Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands. As of January 28, 2022, it operated 30 stores. Lands’ End, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.