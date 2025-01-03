Lancaster Colony Corporation – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 14.1% Upside Potential

Lancaster Colony Corporation which can be found using ticker (LANC) now have 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $227.00 and $184.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $197.60. Given that the stocks previous close was at $173.14 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.1%. The day 50 moving average is $184.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to $186.64. The company has a market capitalization of 4.76B. The current share price for the company is: $172.55 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,428,420,965 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.75, revenue per share of $68.39 and a 11.5% return on assets.

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The company operates through two segments: Retail Segment and Foodservice Segment. Retail Segment manufactures and sells other shelf-stable products pursuant to brand license agreements including Olive Garden dressings, Buffalo Wild Wings sauces and Chick-fil-A sauces. Foodservice Segment products sold under private label to restaurants. It also manufactures and sell various branded Foodservice products to distributors. Most of the products sold in the Foodservice segment are custom-formulated and include salad dressings, sandwich and dipping sauces, frozen breads and yeast rolls. The products under food services segment include Salad dressings, Frozen garlic breads, Frozen Parkerhouse style yeast rolls and dinner rolls and Frozen pasta. The Company manufactures and sells Foodservice products under its brands: Marzetti, New York Brand Bakery, and Schubert’s.