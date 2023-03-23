Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. with ticker code (LW) now have 5 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 91 with the average target price sitting at $106.60. Given that the stocks previous close was at $99.65 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.0%. The day 50 moving average is $99.01 and the 200 day moving average is $85.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14,345m. Visit the company website at: https://www.lambweston.com

The potential market cap would be $15,346m based on the market consensus.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels. The company also offers its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers’ brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company serves retail and foodservice customers; and grocery, mass merchants, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, educational institutions, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.13% with the ex dividend date set at 2-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 30.22, revenue per share of 31.22 and a 10.06% return on assets.