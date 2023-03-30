Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 6.0% Upside Potential

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. with ticker code (LW) have now 5 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 97 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $107.80. Given that the stocks previous close was at $101.68 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.0%. The 50 day MA is $99.30 and the 200 moving average now moves to $85.89. The market cap for the company is $14,757m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lambweston.com

The potential market cap would be $15,645m based on the market consensus.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels. The company also offers its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers’ brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company serves retail and foodservice customers; and grocery, mass merchants, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, educational institutions, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.1% with the ex dividend date set at 4-5-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.27, revenue per share of 31.22 and a 10.06% return on assets.