LAICA advances water filtration strategy with bi-flux

Water quality remains a consistent consumer concern across developed markets, and filtration products that combine safety, taste and convenience continue to attract demand. Against this backdrop, LAICA has positioned its proprietary bi-flux technology as a core differentiator within the domestic water filtration segment.

Bi-flux is a patented filter cartridge developed and manufactured in Italy for use across the company’s water filter jugs. Its design centres on a multi-stage filtration process that combines activated carbon derived from plant sources with ion-exchange resin. This dual composition allows the cartridge to reduce chlorine, limescale, certain heavy metals and selected agricultural residues commonly found in tap water. At the same time, the system is calibrated to preserve naturally occurring mineral salts such as magnesium and potassium.

Manufacturing in Italy and holding patent protection also have strategic implications. Domestic production allows greater oversight of quality standards and supply chain control, while patent coverage offers a degree of protection against direct imitation.

