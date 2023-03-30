Laboratory Corporation of Ameri – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 29.3% Upside Potential

Laboratory Corporation of Ameri with ticker code (LH) have now 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 300 and 260 and has a mean target at $285.42. Given that the stocks previous close was at $220.68 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 29.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $238.68 and the 200 day moving average is $234.85. The market cap for the company is $19,732m. Company Website: https://www.labcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $25,521m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, PAP tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. It also provides specialty testing services comprising gene-based and esoteric testing; advanced tests target specific diseases, including anatomic pathology/oncology, cardiovascular disease, coagulation, diagnostic genetics, endocrinology, infectious disease, women’s health, pharmacogenetics, and parentage and donor testing; occupational testing services, medical drug monitoring services, chronic disease programs, and kidney stone prevention tests; and health and wellness services to employers and managed care organizations (MCOs), including health fairs, on-site and at-home testing, vaccinations, and health screenings. In addition, the company offers online and mobile applications to enable patients to check test results; and online applications for MCOs and accountable care organizations; and end-to-end drug development, medical device, and companion diagnostic development solutions from early-stage research to clinical development and commercial market access. It serves MCOs, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostics companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, and independent clinical laboratories. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.31% with the ex dividend date set at 22-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.88, revenue per share of 163.3 and a 6.56% return on assets.