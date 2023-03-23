Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.0% Upside

Kite Realty Group Trust which can be found using ticker (KRG) have now 9 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 27 and 22 and has a mean target at $25.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at $19.93 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 26.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $21.23 and the 200 day moving average is $20.04. The market capitalization for the company is $4,201m. Find out more information at: https://www.kiterealty.com

The potential market cap would be $5,293m based on the market consensus.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.9% with the ex dividend date set at 5-4-2023 (DMY).