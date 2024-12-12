Kingfisher Plc appoints Lucinda Riches as a Non-Executive Director

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has announced the appointment of Lucinda Riches to its Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director and member of the Audit, Nomination, Remuneration and Responsible Business Committees with effect from 1 January 2025. Lucinda will be appointed Remuneration Committee chair at the conclusion of the 2025 AGM, succeeding Rakhi Goss-Custard.

Rakhi will have served on the Board for nine years on 31 January 2025 and has agreed to continue in post until the conclusion of the 2025 AGM to support an effective transition to Lucinda. At that time, she will then step down from the Board and as Remuneration Committee chair.

Lucinda is currently the independent Non-Executive Chair of Greencoat UK Wind plc and Peel Hunt Limited. She is also a non-executive director of Ashtead Group plc, where she chairs the remuneration committee. Lucinda has confirmed that she will be stepping down from one of her other listed positions during the course of 2025.

Prior to becoming a non-executive director, Lucinda had an executive career in investment banking at UBS where she was Global Head of Equity Capital Markets and a member of the board of UBS Investment Bank. Her previous non-executive director roles include CRH plc, ICG Enterprise Trust plc, the British Standards Institution, Diverse Income Trust plc and UK Financial Investments Ltd.