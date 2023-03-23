Kimco Realty Corporation (HC) – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.5% Upside

Kimco Realty Corporation (HC) which can be found using ticker (KIM) now have 19 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 26 and 21 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $23.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at $18.22 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 29.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $20.81 and the 200 day moving average is $20.92. The company has a market cap of $10,892m. Find out more information at: https://www.kimcorealty.com

The potential market cap would be $14,102m based on the market consensus.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years.

The company has a dividend yield of 5.08% with the ex dividend date set at 8-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 109.81, revenue per share of 2.81 and a 1.97% return on assets.