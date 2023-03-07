KeyCorp with 7.21% dividend yield – Consensus Indicates Potential 68.4% Upside

KeyCorp with ticker code (KEY) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 38 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have $20.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $12.17 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 68.4%. The day 50 moving average is $18.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to $17.88. The market capitalization for the company is $10,949m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.key.com

The potential market cap would be $18,443m based on the market consensus.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

The company has a dividend yield of 7.21% with the ex dividend date set at 27-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 5.73, revenue per share of 7.3 and a 1.02% return on assets.