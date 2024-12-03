KeyCorp – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 7.2% Upside Potential

KeyCorp with ticker code (KEY) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $43.00 and $17.00 calculating the average target price we see $20.89. Now with the previous closing price of $19.48 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 7.2%. The day 50 moving average is $17.82 while the 200 day moving average is $15.73. The company has a market cap of 18.94B. Currently the stock stands at: $19.11 USD

The potential market cap would be $20,318,586,067 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.03%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of Infinity, revenue per share of $5.19 and a 0.08% return on assets.

KeyCorp is a bank-based financial services company, which operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank). Through, KeyBank and certain other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. The Company’s Consumer Bank serves individuals and small businesses by offering a range of deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage, credit card and business advisory services, among others. Its Commercial Bank is an aggregation of its Institutional and Commercial operating segments. The Institutional operating segment delivers a suite of banking and capital markets products to its clients. The Commercial operating segment serves the needs of middle market clients.