Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

KeyCorp – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 17.0% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

KeyCorp which can be found using ticker (KEY) now have 20 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $43.00 and $18.00 and has a mean target at $21.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at $18.14 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $18.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to $16.18. The market cap for the company is 19.74B. The current share price for the company is: $17.84 USD

The potential market cap would be $23,086,803,744 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.03%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of Infinity, revenue per share of $5.19 and a 0.08% return on assets.

KeyCorp is a bank-based financial services company, which operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank). Through, KeyBank and certain other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. The Company’s Consumer Bank serves individuals and small businesses by offering a range of deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage, credit card and business advisory services, among others. Its Commercial Bank is an aggregation of its Institutional and Commercial operating segments. The Institutional operating segment delivers a suite of banking and capital markets products to its clients. The Commercial operating segment serves the needs of middle market clients.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    KeyCorp Share Price Target ‘$21.33’, now 22.7% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    KeyCorp – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 24.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    KeyCorp Share Price Target ‘$21.25’, now 24.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    KeyCorp Share Price Target ‘$21.25’, now 16.1% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    KeyCorp – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 13.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    KeyCorp – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 7.2% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.