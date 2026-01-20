Key UK business deadlines for 2026

UK businesses face a set of fixed deadlines and operational pinch points in 2026 that require early planning. Staying on top of tax filings, payroll changes and seasonal shifts can help reduce risk, maintain compliance and support financial stability throughout the year.

The year opens with the Self Assessment deadline on 31 January. This applies to individuals and directors with additional income, and is also the final date for settling any tax owed for 2024/25.

The new tax year begins on 6 April. From this date, updated thresholds, allowances and rates apply. Importantly, revised National Minimum and Living Wage rates come into effect from 1 April, and must be reflected in payroll systems without delay.

Bank holidays are fixed points throughout the year that can affect pay runs, staffing and customer service. New Year’s Day, Easter, the May bank holidays, and the Christmas period will all require scheduling adjustments.

Corporation Tax deadlines vary depending on a company’s financial year. The payment is due nine months and one day after the year-end, with returns filed within twelve months. This structure means businesses have multiple touchpoints with HMRC throughout the year, not just at year-end.

A second key Self Assessment payment falls on 31 July. This impacts directors and self-employed individuals who pay tax in instalments. Businesses relying on owner finance should ensure these payments are planned for and covered.

In the autumn, the government typically delivers its Autumn Statement. While the 2026 date is unconfirmed, the announcements made during this event often affect corporate tax planning, capital expenditure and incentives.

Black Friday (27 November) and Cyber Monday (30 November) remain critical trading periods for retail and consumer-focused firms. These dates drive high sales volumes but also require advance planning around stock, staffing and logistics.

