Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Kenmare Resources announce board update

Kenmare Resources plc

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, announced today that Mr. Peter Bacchus has notified the Company that he intends to step down from the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 31 December 2021, after nearly five years on the board.

In light of Mr. Bacchus’s departure, the following changes will be made to Directors’ responsibilities, which will take effect at that time:

  • Mr. Graham Martin will replace Mr. Bacchus as Senior Independent Director and as Chair of the Nomination Committee;
  • Dr. Elaine Dorward-King will replace Mr. Bacchus as a member of the Audit & Risk Committee;
  • Mr. Clever Fonseca will replace Mr. Bacchus as a member of the Remuneration Committee; and
  • Ms. Deirdre Somers will replace Mr. Bacchus as a member of the Nomination Committee.

Statement from Steven McTiernan, Chairman of Kenmare Resources:
“On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Peter for his contributions towards Kenmare’s success in recent years. He has provided important guidance on markets and strategy, which have been invaluable in helping steer Kenmare’s growth and improved profitability. His enthusiasm for Kenmare will be missed, and we wish him well in his future endeavours.

Mette Dobel will join the board from 1 January 2022, as previously announced, putting the Company in line with our intention for female directors to represent one third of the Board by no later than the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

You might also enjoy reading  Kenmare Resources appoints Mette Dobel as a Non-Executive Director
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Kenmare Resources plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Kenmare Resources plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.