Kenmare Resources announce board update

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, announced today that Mr. Peter Bacchus has notified the Company that he intends to step down from the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 31 December 2021, after nearly five years on the board.

In light of Mr. Bacchus’s departure, the following changes will be made to Directors’ responsibilities, which will take effect at that time:

Mr. Graham Martin will replace Mr. Bacchus as Senior Independent Director and as Chair of the Nomination Committee;

Dr. Elaine Dorward-King will replace Mr. Bacchus as a member of the Audit & Risk Committee;

Mr. Clever Fonseca will replace Mr. Bacchus as a member of the Remuneration Committee; and

Ms. Deirdre Somers will replace Mr. Bacchus as a member of the Nomination Committee.