Kenmare Resources announce board update

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, announced today that Mr. Peter Bacchus has notified the Company that he intends to step down from the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 31 December 2021, after nearly five years on the board.
In light of Mr. Bacchus’s departure, the following changes will be made to Directors’ responsibilities, which will take effect at that time:
- Mr. Graham Martin will replace Mr. Bacchus as Senior Independent Director and as Chair of the Nomination Committee;
- Dr. Elaine Dorward-King will replace Mr. Bacchus as a member of the Audit & Risk Committee;
- Mr. Clever Fonseca will replace Mr. Bacchus as a member of the Remuneration Committee; and
- Ms. Deirdre Somers will replace Mr. Bacchus as a member of the Nomination Committee.
Statement from Steven McTiernan, Chairman of Kenmare Resources:
“On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Peter for his contributions towards Kenmare’s success in recent years. He has provided important guidance on markets and strategy, which have been invaluable in helping steer Kenmare’s growth and improved profitability. His enthusiasm for Kenmare will be missed, and we wish him well in his future endeavours.
Mette Dobel will join the board from 1 January 2022, as previously announced, putting the Company in line with our intention for female directors to represent one third of the Board by no later than the 2022 Annual General Meeting.”