Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

KEFI moves first in Ethiopia as mining sector opens to global capital

KEFI

KEFI Gold and Copper has formally launched the Tulu Kapi gold project in Ethiopia, moving ahead of the field in a country now accelerating efforts to open its mining sector to international investment. Construction is now beginning, backed by a fully formed syndicate of African development banks, government partners and private shareholders.

Community compensation has already started, and site infrastructure is being prepared for full contractor mobilisation by the end of the year. The project is fully funded on the debt side, with bank credit approvals ratified and the debt offer accepted. Equity is being finalised now, with KEFI given a short window to optimise the capital structure. That includes bringing in Ethiopian capital and structuring future equity listings for domestic participation.

Ethiopia is forecast to grow its minerals exports from around $1 billion in 2024 to $4 billion in 2025. The market is shifting quickly, but KEFI has been preparing for years. Tulu Kapi is the first modern gold project in the country to reach this stage. It meets global standards, has secured full regulatory and financial backing, and is positioned as a model for future development.

kefi-mintex-presentation-16_nov_25Download

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI) is an exploration and development company focused on gold and copper deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian Shield. The Company operates in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia with projects including Tulu Kapi project, Jibal Qutman EL and Hawiah.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

KEFI

KEFI moves first in Ethiopia as mining sector opens to global capital

KEFI is now building Ethiopia’s first internationally backed gold mine, with capital secured and construction underway.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper plans full Tulu Kapi project development by late 2025

KEFI says full development of the Tulu Kapi Gold Project is expected to begin by the end of 2025, with a US$340 million budget finalised and lender approval secured for the US$240 million debt component.
KEFI

Gold poised at the edge of policy pivot

Gold is setting up for a policy‑driven move as growth concerns and rate‑cut expectations converge.
KEFI

Gold gains momentum amid dollar weakness and rate cut bets

Gold is gaining traction as the dollar weakens and rate‑cut expectations rise, offering investors a timely diversification tool.
KEFI

Gold’s position in a changing landscape

Gold is moving from peripheral hedge to core allocation as structural demand and policy shifts converge.
KEFI

Final funding gears into motion at one of Ethiopia’s most advanced gold projects

KEFI secures US$240m in project debt as final equity funding enters oversubscribed phase, pushing Tulu Kapi closer to execution.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple