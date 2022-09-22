KEFI Gold and Copper Tulu Kapi Gold Mines workshop with key local stakeholders

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI), the gold and copper exploration and development company with projects in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced that Tulu Kapi Gold Mines Share Company has successfully concluded a three-day workshop with representatives of various Ethiopian Government agencies and other local representatives to agree the immediate actions required to enable launch of the Company’s Tulu Kapi Gold Project.

During the three-day workshop, TKGM and the various government agencies and others in attendance agreed on action plans, including the implementation of the first phase of the community resettlement, increasing employment of local personnel for site preparations, and upgrading of security protection as people movement increases.

Local stakeholders in attendance included the community representatives of project affected persons, the Ministry of Finance, the Oromia Regional Government Administration President’s Office, together with West Wolega Zone Administration, Oromia and Zonal Land Administration Office, rehabilitation and restoration agencies, Woreda Administrations of Genji, Gimbi and Lalo Asabi, local security forces, the Ethiopian Roads Authority and the Ethiopian Electric Power Company.

The workshop followed recent meetings between KEFI and the Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Finance and the office of the Prime Minster committing to collaboratively work intensely to finalise Government administrative clearances and other preparations for project construction and operating contracts and financings.