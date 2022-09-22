Twitter
KEFI Gold and Copper Tulu Kapi Gold Mines workshop with key local stakeholders

KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI), the gold and copper exploration and development company with projects in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced that Tulu Kapi Gold Mines Share Company has successfully concluded a three-day workshop with representatives of various Ethiopian Government agencies and other local representatives to agree the immediate actions required to enable launch of the Company’s Tulu Kapi Gold Project.

During the three-day workshop, TKGM and the various government agencies and others in attendance agreed on action plans, including the implementation of the first phase of the community resettlement, increasing employment of local personnel for site preparations, and upgrading of security protection as people movement increases.

Local stakeholders in attendance included the community representatives of project affected persons, the Ministry of Finance, the Oromia Regional Government Administration President’s Office, together with West Wolega Zone Administration, Oromia and Zonal Land Administration Office, rehabilitation and restoration agencies, Woreda Administrations of Genji, Gimbi and Lalo Asabi, local security forces, the Ethiopian Roads Authority and the Ethiopian Electric Power Company.

The workshop followed recent meetings between KEFI and the Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Finance and the office of the Prime Minster committing to collaboratively work intensely to finalise Government administrative clearances and other preparations for project construction and operating contracts and financings.

KEFI Gold and Copper Executive Chairman, Harry Anagnostaras-Adams, commented: “It is an honour for our team to work hand in hand with so many stakeholders including the community and the large number of Government agencies involved, to provide the local infrastructure and the support services.  The Tulu Kapi Gold Project will be a first for many decades in Ethiopia and we all agreed over the past few days that it will be achieved by collaborative dedication to comply with the highest international standards for social, environmental and technical performance.”

