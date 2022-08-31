KEFI Gold and Copper Africa Down Under presentation

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI), the gold and copper exploration and development company with projects in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced that KEFI’s Executive Chairman, Harry Anagnostaras-Adams, and Chief Operating Officer, Eddy Solbrandt, will be providing a presentation today, Wednesday 31 August 2022, at the Africa Down Under conference being held at the Pan Pacific, Perth, Australia.

The presentation is available on the Company’s website at https://www.kefi-goldandcopper.com

KEFI Gold and Copper is focused primarily on the advancement of its three development projects in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia, plus its pipeline of highly prospective exploration projects in these two large jurisdictions of the under-explored Arabian-Nubian Shield. KEFI targets that production at Tulu Kapi in Ethiopia and Jibal Qutman in Saudi Arabia will, between them, generate cash flows for capital repayments, further organic growth and dividends to shareholders.

Both TKGM and G&M are technically guided and supported by KEFI so that each of these operating joint venture companies as soon as possible builds the local organisational structure suitable for long term production as well as exploration and future development opportunities.