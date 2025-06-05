Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Made Tech New Contracts Support Double Digit Revenue and EBITDA Growth, Singer Research

Made Tech Plc
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Made Tech (LON:MTEC) continues to build impressive momentum with a series of high-value contract wins, affirming its strong position in the UK public sector digital transformation space. According to a recent research note by Singer Capital Markets, the company has secured £26.2 million in new contracts during the second half, bringing its total year-to-date bookings to £68.2 million—an 89% increase compared to FY24.

Among the standout deals are three separate £6.0 million contracts: two with the Department for Business and Trade and one with the Ministry of Justice. These contracts not only reflect expansion across new service lines but also underscore the government’s growing trust in Made Tech’s capacity to deliver critical digital infrastructure.

Analyst Harold Evans of Singer Capital Markets notes that these developments are fully in line with the company’s upbeat mid-year guidance. He states: “FY25 guidance has been reiterated, being: ‘double digit y/y revenue and EBTIDA growth and positive FCF’ and as such, we make no changes to forecasts, which we upgraded in February (from upgraded numbers in November). Today’s momentum should arguably strengthen the argument that the current upgrade cycle has further to run.”

Singer Capital Markets maintains a Buy recommendation and a 12-month target price of 38p, which suggests a potential upside of over 70% from current levels. The note highlights that the recent sell-off may be overlooking the company’s margin resilience and the robust demand stemming from ongoing public sector digital investments.

With strong bookings, reaffirmed guidance, and visible sector tailwinds, Made Tech appears well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory. The public sector’s digital agenda remains a key driver, and Made Tech is proving to be a trusted partner in this transformation.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

      Latest Company News

        Latest BrokerTalk

        View all Broker Talk

        Latest interviews

        View all interviews 

        Company Presentations

        View all Company Presentations

        FTSE 100 News

        Search

        Search

        Green News

        View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

        Q&A's

        View all Question and Answers

        Funds

        View all Funds, Market Insights and news

        UK Broker Ratings

        Hardman & Co

        Don't Miss Our News Alerts

        Subscribe Free

        Find us on:

        Linkedin Facebook

        Useful links

        Disclaimer

        You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

        © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

        Follow us on Social Media:

        Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple