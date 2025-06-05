Made Tech New Contracts Support Double Digit Revenue and EBITDA Growth, Singer Research

Made Tech (LON:MTEC) continues to build impressive momentum with a series of high-value contract wins, affirming its strong position in the UK public sector digital transformation space. According to a recent research note by Singer Capital Markets, the company has secured £26.2 million in new contracts during the second half, bringing its total year-to-date bookings to £68.2 million—an 89% increase compared to FY24.

Among the standout deals are three separate £6.0 million contracts: two with the Department for Business and Trade and one with the Ministry of Justice. These contracts not only reflect expansion across new service lines but also underscore the government’s growing trust in Made Tech’s capacity to deliver critical digital infrastructure.

Analyst Harold Evans of Singer Capital Markets notes that these developments are fully in line with the company’s upbeat mid-year guidance. He states: “FY25 guidance has been reiterated, being: ‘double digit y/y revenue and EBTIDA growth and positive FCF’ and as such, we make no changes to forecasts, which we upgraded in February (from upgraded numbers in November). Today’s momentum should arguably strengthen the argument that the current upgrade cycle has further to run.”

Singer Capital Markets maintains a Buy recommendation and a 12-month target price of 38p, which suggests a potential upside of over 70% from current levels. The note highlights that the recent sell-off may be overlooking the company’s margin resilience and the robust demand stemming from ongoing public sector digital investments.

With strong bookings, reaffirmed guidance, and visible sector tailwinds, Made Tech appears well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory. The public sector’s digital agenda remains a key driver, and Made Tech is proving to be a trusted partner in this transformation.