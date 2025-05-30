NB Private Equity 2024 Results: Confirming the Model’s Long-term Growth Prospects (Video)

While 2024 may not have dazzled on paper, Hardman & Co Analyst Mark Thomas lays out a compelling case for NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) long-term strategy. In this sharp breakdown, Thomas walks us through why the company’s mid-teens EBITDA growth, improved margins, and strong historical IRRs paint a picture of a portfolio built to outperform. Discover how NBPE is quietly reloading with fresh co-investments while the broader market misreads short-term valuation noise.

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) is a London-listed investment company that invests directly in private companies, aiming to deliver attractive long-term returns to shareholders.