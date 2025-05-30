Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

NB Private Equity 2024 Results: Confirming the Model’s Long-term Growth Prospects (Video)

While 2024 may not have dazzled on paper, Hardman & Co Analyst Mark Thomas lays out a compelling case for NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) long-term strategy. In this sharp breakdown, Thomas walks us through why the company’s mid-teens EBITDA growth, improved margins, and strong historical IRRs paint a picture of a portfolio built to outperform. Discover how NBPE is quietly reloading with fresh co-investments while the broader market misreads short-term valuation noise.

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) is a London-listed investment company that invests directly in private companies, aiming to deliver attractive long-term returns to shareholders.

Share on:
Watch On Spotify
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
    NB Private Equity 2024 Results: Confirming the Model’s Long-term Growth Prospects (Video)

    Search

    Other Interviews

    More News

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.