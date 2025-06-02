DynaResource Inc. Gold Recovery Breakthrough and Bold Expansion Plans (Video)

DynaResource Inc. (OTCQX:DYNA) CEO Rohan Hazelton outlines a game-changing shift in production efficiency and gold recovery at the San Jose de Gracia mine. With a new gravity circuit set to significantly boost recoveries and a seven-year reserve-backed mine life now confirmed, Hazelton shares how DynaResource is positioning itself for a major uplisting and long-term growth. Investors will also hear how aggressive underground and surface drilling this year could unlock over a million ounces in future potential.

DynaResource Inc. is a U.S.-listed junior gold mining company with operations in Mexico, focused on test mining and milling at its wholly owned San Jose de Gracia property.