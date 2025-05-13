Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

NB Private Equity Partners 2024: Short-term noise over long-term growth

Hardman & Co
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Like many in the PE space, NB Private Equity Partners Ltd (LON:NBPE) 2024 total $ NAV return (1.5%) was below the five-year average (11.0%), driven by falling valuations of listed holdings and forex. The private company growth (6.9% constant currency) was also below average, with lower-than-usual exit activity seeing less exit uplift benefit. In our view, 2024 was noise within a long-term value-creation model that should outperform listed equities. Despite challenges, the past 12-month EBITDA growth from investee companies was a strong 12%. NBPE has cash and credit facilities totalling $283m, and minimal fund commitments, meaning it can flexibly take new investment opportunities as they arise.

  • Medium-term performance: Over five years to end-March 2025, NB Private Equity Partners has delivered i) an 18% gross IRR on direct investments, ii) 2.4x multiple of cost on realisations, iii) 33% average uplift to carrying value on exit, including the strong 2021. In our view, alongside the EBITDA growth, this gives investors a good view of the NBPE model.
  • Managing long-term opportunities: The NB platform is seeing an increasing number of co-investment opportunities (2024 11.8 per week vs. 3.6 in 2015), and NBPE has the liquidity to pursue these opportunities. The strong EBITDA growth is indicative of the value creation by PE managers after acquisition.
  • Valuation: The 28% discount is narrower than most direct peers (average 35% exc. HGT), but it rose sharply in 2022, to well above historical levels (10%-15%). In this note, we consider what may lead to a reversion to these levels. The discount appears absolutely and relatively anomalous with a resilient, conservative NAV.
  • Risks: Sentiment to costs, the cycle, residual positions in highly rated listed companies following IPOs in 2020-21, the duration of the discount and valuation are the key issues for NBPE, as they are across the whole listed sector. As we detail below, they are sentiment issues and do not reflect reality, as we see it. The benefits from the current strategy may not yet be fully appreciated.
  • Investment summary: With 98% of the portfolio invested in direct equity, co-investments, NB Private Equity Partners is the most focused listed vehicle in the low-cost, attractive co-investment subsector of the market-beating PE sector. The company and GP selection have proved resilient in downturns, and consistent, large historical premiums on exit should give investors comfort in the NAV. Its portfolio is diversified by name, sector, GP and geographically, but it has enough concentration for individual investments to add value. The discount is anomalous with long-term, market-beating returns.
250512-Hardman-NB-Private-Equity-Partners-–-2024-short-term-noise-over-long-term-growthDownload
Share on:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    NB Private Equity Partners

    NB Private Equity Partners reports strong private portfolio growth

    NB Private Equity Partners plc (LON:NBPE) shares key insights from its 2024 Annual Financial Report, highlighting strong portfolio growth and robust investment strategies.
    Hardman & Co

    NB Private Equity Partners: NAV Update, Capital Strategy & Market Outlook

    Discover insights from analyst Mark Thomas on NB Private Equity Partners plc (LON:NBPE) as he discusses key trends, capital allocation, and market dynamics.

    NB Private Equity Partners Capital Shift, Trump and Interest Rate Tailwinds (Video)

    Mark Thomas discusses the firm’s revised strategy, how it’s navigating interest rate expectations, and what a potential Trump 2.0 administration could mean for NBPE
    Hardman & Co

    NB Private Equity Partners: NAV, capital, Trump and interest rates

    NB Private Equity (LON:NBPE)

    NB Private Equity Partners increases capital reserved for buybacks

    NB Private Equity Partners Limited enhances its capital reserve for buybacks, targeting $120 million over three years amid persistent sector discounts.
    Hardman & Co

    NB Private Equity Partners: Insights from the latest Capital Markets Day (LON:NBPE)

    Explore insights from Hardman & Co’s Analyst Mark Thomas on NB Private Equity Partners Ltd, revealing strategic updates and market dynamics.

      Latest BrokerTalk

      View all Broker Talk

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.