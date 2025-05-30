Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Ilika Strengthens Its Position in the Solid-State Battery Market – Cavendish

Ilika Plc
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Ilika Plc (LON:IKA) is turning heads in the battery tech world with its continued progress in solid-state battery (SSB) innovation, as highlighted in a recent update from Cavendish. With a new £3.5 million fund-raise and encouraging test results, Ilika is well-positioned to enter commercial negotiations with confidence, particularly for its Goliath SSB technology.

One of the standout aspects of Ilika’s recent activity is the traction its Goliath prototype has gained in the automotive sector. According to John-Marc Bunce, Director of Research at Cavendish, “Ilika now has evaluation agreements with 21 OEMs or Tier 1 suppliers, an increase from 17 in July 2024.” This growing interest is fuelled by the P1 prototype consistently meeting specifications across a range of real-world duty cycles – a rare feat in the SSB space.

Unlike many competitors, Ilika’s SSB is a true oxide-based solid-state battery that can be manufactured using existing gigafactory equipment. This compatibility significantly reduces scale-up risks and capital costs. Bunce noted that Ilika’s closest peers, such as ProLogium and QuantumScape, are “marketing semi-SSBs which still contain liquid electrolyte,” suggesting that Ilika’s offering stands apart as a true technological advancement.

Anticipation is also building around Ilika’s upcoming P1.5 prototype, expected in the second half of 2025. Bunce explained, “We believe the P1.5 10Ah prototype will prove not only the core SSB technology but also the ability for industrial reproduction on traditional gigafactory equipment.” This milestone could prompt significant commercial commitments from key industry players.

Cavendish has responded positively to these developments by raising Ilika’s target price from 83p to 133p, representing a 303% potential upside from its current share price. “The £3.5m fund-raise puts Ilika in a strong position for negotiations, removing any going-concern uncertainty in its results and showing a supportive shareholder base,” Bunce stated. The financial boost allows Ilika to focus on long-term value creation rather than short-term funding needs.

Ilika plc is strategically navigating the complex landscape of battery innovation with promising technology, growing industry validation, and robust financial backing. As licensing discussions draw nearer, the company could soon transition from developer to key commercial player in the global SSB market.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Ilika plc

    Ilika raises £0.9m in upsized retail offer

    Ilika plc announces the conclusion of its oversubscribed Retail Offer, raising £0.9 million and increasing gross proceeds to approximately £4.2 million.
    Ilika plc

    Ilika: Advancing solid-state battery innovation with strategic fundraising (LON:IKA)

    Ilika Plc's CEO Graeme Purdy discusses the company's recent £3.5 million fundraise, key developments in Stereax and Goliath batteries, and future commercialISation plans.
    Ilika Plc

    Ilika secures £3.3m to supercharge solid-state battery growth

    Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is at the forefront of solid-state battery innovation, successfully raising £3.3 million to advance its groundbreaking technology for various industries.

    Ilika Plc £3 Million Raise Fuels Stereax Rollout and Goliath Prototype Breakthrough (VIDEO)

    CEO Graeme Purdy outlines how the funds are being deployed, the momentum behind Ilika’s US manufacturing partnership, and why upcoming government grants could turbocharge their ambitions
    Ilika Plc

    Ilika launches £3.8m fundraise including £0.5m Retail Offer

    Ilika Plc has successfully closed its accelerated bookbuild, raising approximately £3.3 million to enhance solid-state battery technology and commercial growth.
    Ilika plc

    Ilika announces £3.5m fundraise via Placing and Retail Offer

    Ilika Plc, a leader in solid-state battery technology, plans to raise approximately £3.0 million through a new share placing and a retail offer for shareholders.

    Latest BrokerTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.