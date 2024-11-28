Follow us on:

KBR, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$76.70’, now 24.5% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
KBR, Inc. which can be found using ticker (KBR) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $84.00 and $70.00 with the average share target price sitting at $76.70. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $61.59 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $66.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to $64.47. The market cap for the company is 8.15B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $61.18 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,151,629,852 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 25.92, revenue per share of $55.06 and a 5.33% return on assets.

KBR, Inc. is engaged in delivering science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. The Company’s segments include Government Solutions, Sustainable Technology Solutions and Other. The Government Solutions business segment provides full life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides a broad range of professional advisory services. Sustainable Technology Solutions includes components of energy solutions, technology solutions, and non-strategic business. It also provides synergistic advisory and consulting practice focused on energy transition and net-zero carbon emission consulting, high-end engineering, design and professional services offerings, as well as technology-led industrial solutions built on its KBR INSITE platform. Its Other segment includes corporate and other.

