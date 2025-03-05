KBR, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$71.78’, now 48.6% Upside Potential

KBR, Inc. with ticker code (KBR) have now 9 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $80.00 and $64.00 calculating the average target share price we see $71.78. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $48.31 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 48.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $55.16 and the 200 day MA is $62.51. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 6.53B. Currently the stock stands at: $49.34 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,709,075,057 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.31, revenue per share of $57.78 and a 5.66% return on assets.

KBR, Inc. is engaged in delivering science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. The Company’s segments include Government Solutions, Sustainable Technology Solutions and Other. The Government Solutions business segment provides full life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides a broad range of professional advisory services. Sustainable Technology Solutions includes components of energy solutions, technology solutions, and non-strategic business. It also provides synergistic advisory and consulting practice focused on energy transition and net-zero carbon emission consulting, high-end engineering, design and professional services offerings, as well as technology-led industrial solutions built on its KBR INSITE platform. Its Other segment includes corporate and other.