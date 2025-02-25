KBR, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$75.44’, now 50.4% Upside Potential

KBR, Inc. with ticker code (KBR) have now 9 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $84.00 and $67.00 and has a mean share price target at $75.44. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $50.17 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 50.4%. The day 50 moving average is $56.21 and the 200 day MA is $62.97. The market capitalization for the company is 6.44B. The current share price for the company is: $48.32 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,681,690,951 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.47, revenue per share of $57.78 and a 5.6% return on assets.

KBR, Inc. is engaged in delivering science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. The Company’s segments include Government Solutions, Sustainable Technology Solutions and Other. The Government Solutions business segment provides full life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides a broad range of professional advisory services. Sustainable Technology Solutions includes components of energy solutions, technology solutions, and non-strategic business. It also provides synergistic advisory and consulting practice focused on energy transition and net-zero carbon emission consulting, high-end engineering, design and professional services offerings, as well as technology-led industrial solutions built on its KBR INSITE platform. Its Other segment includes corporate and other.