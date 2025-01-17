KBR, Inc. – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 26.0% Upside Potential

KBR, Inc. with ticker code (KBR) now have 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $84.00 and $64.00 and has a mean target at $75.10. Now with the previous closing price of $59.59 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $60.70 while the 200 day moving average is $64.20. The market capitalization for the company is 7.97B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $59.80 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,041,737,687 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 25.34, revenue per share of $55.06 and a 5.33% return on assets.

KBR, Inc. is engaged in delivering science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. The Company’s segments include Government Solutions, Sustainable Technology Solutions and Other. The Government Solutions business segment provides full life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides a broad range of professional advisory services. Sustainable Technology Solutions includes components of energy solutions, technology solutions, and non-strategic business. It also provides synergistic advisory and consulting practice focused on energy transition and net-zero carbon emission consulting, high-end engineering, design and professional services offerings, as well as technology-led industrial solutions built on its KBR INSITE platform. Its Other segment includes corporate and other.