Kainos Group PLC -4.1% potential downside indicated by Goodbody

Broker Ratings

Kainos Group PLC with ticker (LON:KNOS) now has a potential downside of -4.1% according to Goodbody.



Goodbody set a target price of 1,344 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Kainos Group PLC share price of 1,401 GBX at opening today (30/03/2023) indicates a potential downside of -4.1%. Trading has ranged between 955 (52 week low) and 1,760 (52 week high) with an average of 206,215 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,744,341,200.

Kainos Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company that provides information technology (IT), consulting and software solutions. The Company operates through three divisions, namely Digital Services, Workday Service, and Workday Practice. Its Digital Services division includes full lifecycle development and support of customized digital services for public sector, healthcare and commercial customers. The Company’s Workday Services division specializes in the deployment of Workday Inc.’s Finance, HR and Planning products to organizations across Europe and North America. Its Workday Products division develops products that complement Workday. The Company’s Smart product suite includes Smart Test (for automated testing), Smart Audit (for compliance monitoring), and Smart Shield (for data masking), which are used by customers globally to safeguard their Workday systems.



