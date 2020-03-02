Kainos Group acquires IntuitiveTEK LLC

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS), a leading UK-based provider of digital services and platforms, today announced the acquisition of Intuitive Technologies LLC, a trusted advisor in the areas of financial consolidation, budgeting, planning, forecasting, reporting and accounting solutions.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, IntuitiveTEK has a workforce of 38 and has completed more than 500 Adaptive Insights projects, with an aggregate of more than 150 years of dedicated Adaptive Insights consulting resources team experience.

Adaptive Insights, a Workday company, powers a new generation of business planning. Workday helps businesses better plan, execute and analyse across the enterprise in one system.

Following the purchases of Formulate and Implexa at the end of 2019, which extended Kainos’ Adaptive Insights capabilities in the UK and European markets, the acquisition of IntuitiveTEK makes Kainos one of the largest Adaptive Insights practices globally. The addition of IntuitiveTEK will also enable Kainos to accelerate the growth of its North America practice.

The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Commenting on the acquisition Brendan Mooney, CEO, Kainos Group, said: “I am delighted to welcome the IntuitiveTEK team to Kainos, and into our ever-expanding Workday practice. The team’s expertise, excellent reputation, and passion for building strong customer relationships aligns with our business, and we look forward to having them on board. As a leading Workday partner, we see this acquisition as an important step to deepen our expertise in Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud in the United States, where we continue to see growing demand from clients in modernizing their planning and financial management processes.”

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn