Jupiter Fund Management PLC 1.7% potential upside indicated by Citigroup

Jupiter Fund Management PLC with ticker (LON:JUP) now has a potential upside of 1.7% according to Citigroup.



Citigroup set a target price of 80 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Jupiter Fund Management PLC share price of 79 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential upside of 1.7%. Trading has ranged between 73 (52 week low) and 94 (52 week high) with an average of 1,107,201 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £432,713,731.



Jupiter Fund Management plc is an asset management company. The Company’s principal activity is to act as a holding company for a group of investment management companies. It offers a number of investment strategies within four core asset classes: equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternatives. It offers a range of actively managed investment products through two principal channels, which consists of retail, wholesale, and investment trusts; and institutional. Its product types are categorized into pooled funds and segregated mandates. Pooled funds, which include both mutual funds and investment trusts, are established by the Company and its subsidiaries. In contrast, segregated mandates are established in accordance with the requirements of a specific institutional investor. It operates principally in the United Kingdom with international operating subsidiaries in Ireland, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United States, Switzerland and Luxembourg, which has branches across Europe.







