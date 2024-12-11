Follow us on:

Judges Scientific PLC 30.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings
Judges Scientific PLC with ticker (LON:JDG) now has a potential upside of 30.3% according to Berenberg Bank.

JDG.L

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 11,310 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Judges Scientific PLC share price of 8,677 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 30.3%. Trading has ranged between 8,200 (52 week low) and 12,250 (52 week high) with an average of 21,611 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £579,539,191.

Judges Scientific plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is focused on acquiring and developing companies within the scientific instrument sector. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries comprise the design, manufacture and sale of scientific instruments. The Company and its subsidiaries operate two segments: Materials Sciences and Vacuum. Its subsidiaries are primarily United Kingdom-based with products sold around the world to a diverse range of markets, including higher education institutions, the scientific communities, manufacturers, and regulatory authorities. It is engaged in operating approximately 25 businesses. Its subsidiaries include Fire Testing Technology Limited, PE.fiberoptics Limited, UHV Design Limited, Aitchee Engineering Limited, Quorum Technologies Limited, Deben UK Limited, Oxford Cryosystems Limited, Global Digital Systems Limited, Scientifica Limited, Dia-Stron Limited, and Magsputter Limited, among others.



