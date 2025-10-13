Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Factsheet August 2025: European sentiment strengthens

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Plc (LON:JEDT) published its latest factsheet for the period to 31 August 2025.

DirectorsTalk noted that JEDT saw a modest setback in August, with the share price easing 2.6% and NAV down 2.0%, underperforming the MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap Index, which was broadly flat for the month. The pullback followed a strong run in previous months, and with the shares closing on a 7.4% discount to NAV and gearing at 5.8%, the Trust remains well positioned to benefit from renewed momentum in Europe’s smaller-company market.

Performance over the year remains highly encouraging. The share price has climbed 28.3% and NAV 22.8% over twelve months, both comfortably ahead of the benchmark’s 14.1% rise. Year-to-date, the share price has advanced 30.7% and the NAV 27.4%, continuing to reflect successful stock selection across quality growth names in Continental Europe. Over the medium term, the three-year NAV gain of 12.3% annualised and five-year NAV return of 7.8% underline the Trust’s consistent outperformance and disciplined management approach.

While capital growth remains the key focus, the Trust’s dividend record adds to its appeal. The total dividend for the year to 31 March 2025 rose to 13.0p, up from 10.5p in the previous year and nearly double the 6.7p paid in 2021. With payments made in January and July and a prospective yield of 2.3%, the rising income trend provides an attractive complement to long-term growth potential.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc[GB_EN][10_10_2025]Download
Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Factsheet August 2025: European sentiment strengthens

JEDT performance over the year remains highly encouraging. The share price has climbed 28.3% and NAV 22.8% over twelve months, both comfortably ahead of the benchmark’s 14.1% rise.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

JEDT targets ‘hidden gems’ as alternatives to high-valuation global stocks

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust reports strong performance uplift in latest factsheet

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust reported a 5.37% share price rise in July 2025, outpacing NAV and its benchmark. Year-to-date, the share price is up 34.17%, supported by strong small-cap performance and effective stock selection.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

Kepler highlights strong gains for JPMorgan European Discovery

Kepler notes that JPMorgan European Discovery (JEDT) has achieved a 32% share price total return since new managers took over in 2024, outperforming its benchmark. With small-cap valuations still low and capital flows yet to filter down, Kepler sees potential for further momentum.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust to host manager webinar today

Portfolio managers Jack Featherby and Jules Bloch will present an update on Europe’s economic upswing, portfolio enhancements and recent performance on Monday 21 July 2025 at 3:00 pm BST, followed by an online Q&A.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

A new focus reshapes Europe’s small cap landscape

A strategic shift in portfolio positioning is setting the stage for Europe’s under-the-radar small caps to capture the next wave of infrastructure and defence spending.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple