JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Factsheet August 2025: European sentiment strengthens

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Plc (LON:JEDT) published its latest factsheet for the period to 31 August 2025.

DirectorsTalk noted that JEDT saw a modest setback in August, with the share price easing 2.6% and NAV down 2.0%, underperforming the MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap Index, which was broadly flat for the month. The pullback followed a strong run in previous months, and with the shares closing on a 7.4% discount to NAV and gearing at 5.8%, the Trust remains well positioned to benefit from renewed momentum in Europe’s smaller-company market.

Performance over the year remains highly encouraging. The share price has climbed 28.3% and NAV 22.8% over twelve months, both comfortably ahead of the benchmark’s 14.1% rise. Year-to-date, the share price has advanced 30.7% and the NAV 27.4%, continuing to reflect successful stock selection across quality growth names in Continental Europe. Over the medium term, the three-year NAV gain of 12.3% annualised and five-year NAV return of 7.8% underline the Trust’s consistent outperformance and disciplined management approach.

While capital growth remains the key focus, the Trust’s dividend record adds to its appeal. The total dividend for the year to 31 March 2025 rose to 13.0p, up from 10.5p in the previous year and nearly double the 6.7p paid in 2021. With payments made in January and July and a prospective yield of 2.3%, the rising income trend provides an attractive complement to long-term growth potential.