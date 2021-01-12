Johnson Matthey appoints Stephen Oxley as Chief Financial Officer

Johnson Matthey plc (LON:JMAT) has announced that Stephen Oxley will join the company’s board on 1st April 2021 as Chief Financial Officer. On the same date, Karen Hayzen-Smith will step down as interim CFO and continue in her role as Group Financial Controller.

Stephen joins us from KPMG, where he is a Partner. He brings experience of both audit and advisory roles for large, complex, international companies across a variety of sectors, including FMCG, healthcare, natural resources and industrials. He has worked with major global FTSE 100 and private companies, including Johnson Matthey. In addition to his operational and technical understanding of JM, Stephen also brings significant experience working with companies going through major change programmes.

In his current role, Stephen also leads KPMG UK’s dialogue with the investor community on areas including performance, stewardship, climate change and Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) matters.

Stephen is a qualified chartered accountant and has worked at KPMG for almost 30 years. He is a trustee of Care International UK and chairs its finance and audit committee.

Commenting on Stephen’s appointment, Robert MacLeod, Chief Executive of Johnson Matthey said: “I am extremely pleased that Stephen will join JM in April, and I am looking forward to working with him. I would also like to thank Karen for her valuable contributions and ongoing support over the past few months. Stephen’s extensive experience in working with large global companies on major strategic programmes will enable him to make an immediate contribution to JM as we progress our transformation and deliver our growth opportunities to create a cleaner, healthier world.”

Stephen Oxley said: “I am delighted to be joining JM at such an exciting time. The company’s sustainable technologies are right at the heart of tackling climate change and I am looking forward to working with Robert and the rest of the executive team to deliver the strategy and create value for all our stakeholders.”

Stephen’s remuneration will be in line with Johnson Matthey’s Directors’ Remuneration Policy as set out in our Annual Report.