Johnson Matthey appoints Richard Pike as Chief Financial Officer Designate

Johnson Matthey plc (LON:JMAT) has announced that Richard Pike has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer Designate with immediate effect and will join the Company’s Board on 1st April 2025. Richard succeeds Stephen Oxley who will continue as Chief Financial Officer until 31st March 2025, ensuring an orderly transition.

Richard joins the Company from DS Smith Plc where he has been Group Finance Director since March 2023. He brings strong financial leadership and a deep understanding of manufacturing and recycling industries. Richard also has significant experience of enhancing cash flow and improving cost efficiencies.

Richard previously held the roles of Chief Financial Officer at Biffa plc and as Group Finance Director of AB Sugar and Managing Director of British Sugar (both parts of ABF plc), as well as Chief Financial Officer of Boparan Holdings Limited. Earlier in his career Richard trained and qualified as a chartered accountant with PwC, and thereafter went on to hold a variety of roles at Scapa Group plc, Pilkington plc and Manchester Airports Group.

Commenting on Richard’s appointment, Liam Condon, Chief Executive of Johnson Matthey said: “I am really pleased to welcome Richard to JM as our CFO. Richard’s proven track record of financial leadership will be critical as we continue to execute our transformation strategy, with a strong focus on delivering cash generation and creating value for all our stakeholders.”

Richard Pike said: “I am delighted to be joining JM and am excited about its future. I am looking forward to working with Liam, the Board and the entire JM team to drive our financial performance and deliver on our strategic objectives.”

Richard’s remuneration will be in line with Johnson Matthey’s Directors’ Remuneration Policy as set out in our Annual Report.

Commencement of search for a new Chair

Following nearly seven years as Chair of Johnson Matthey, Patrick Thomas has informed the Board that he does not intend to seek re-election at the Company’s AGM on 17th July 2025 and so will step down from the Board and his position as Chair immediately following the AGM.

Johnson Matthey’s Nomination Committee has commenced a search for Patrick’s successor as Chair and a further update will be provided in due course.

Patrick Thomas, Chair of Johnson Matthey, said: “It has been my great privilege to serve as Chair of JM since 2018 and to oversee the Company’s progress in executing its transformation strategy. It is now the right time to hand over to a new Chair who can guide the Company through the next phase of its strategy. JM is a great company with exciting prospects, and I wish the team every success.”

The Board and Nomination Committee regularly reviews the effectiveness and make up of the Board and, as part of that, will continue to consider opportunities to augment the Board with new directors to reflect the group’s transformation strategy.

Disclosures required pursuant to UKLR 6.4.8R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (including directorships held in other publicly quoted companies at any time in the previous five years)

From June 2023 until February 2025, Richard Pike was a director of DS Smith plc.

From September 2018 until March 2023, Richard Pike was a director of Biffa plc.

Other than as stated in this announcement, there are no other matters that require disclosure under 6.4.8R of the UK Listing Rules.

Termination arrangements in respect of Stephen will be in line with Johnson Matthey’s Directors’ Remuneration Policy as set out in our Annual Report and, in accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006, will be disclosed on the Company’s website in due course and in the Johnson Matthey 2025 Annual Report and Accounts.