Johnson & Johnson – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 8.6% Upside Potential

Johnson & Johnson with ticker code (JNJ) have now 21 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $190.00 and $150.00 calculating the mean target price we have $168.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at $155.26 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 8.6%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $148.30 and the 200 moving average now moves to $154.08. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 378.60B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $157.25 USD

The potential market cap would be $411,225,110,721 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 27.16, revenue per share of $36.43 and a 8.4% return on assets.

Johnson & Johnson is a diversified healthcare products company. The Company is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical and MedTech. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being. The Consumer Health segment includes a range of products that is focused on personal healthcare used in the skin health/beauty, over-the-counter medicines, baby care, oral care, women’s health and wound care markets. The Pharmaceutical segment is focused on six therapeutic areas: Immunology, Infectious Diseases, Neuroscience, Oncology, Cardiovascular and Metabolism and Pulmonary Hypertension. The MedTech segment includes a range of products used in the interventional solutions, orthopaedics, surgery, and vision fields. Its geographic area includes the United States, Europe, Western Hemisphere (excluding the United States), and Africa, Asia and Pacific.