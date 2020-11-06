John Laing Group appoints two new non-executive directors

John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) has announced the appointment of Leanne Bell and Lisa Stone as Non-executive Directors. Both Leanne and Lisa will be appointed to the Board of Directors of John Laing with effect from 1 December 2020, and each will be a member of the Audit & Risk, Nomination and Remuneration Committees from the date of appointment.

Having served on the Board for six years, Anne Wade has decided to retire as Non-executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 31 January 2021.

Andrea Abt will succeed Anne Wade as Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 February 2021. Andrea has served as a member of the Remuneration Committee since her appointment to the Board in May 2018. Andrea will step down as a member of the Audit & Risk Committee with effect from 31 December 2020.

Leanne has extensive investment experience in global power infrastructure and utilities across the US, UK and Western Europe. During her long career in the investment industry, Leanne has overseen the investment of more than $6bn in global power infrastructure projects and companies. Since 2014, Leanne has been an independent director and committee chair for a number of organisations. Leanne currently holds non-executive director positions at Southwestern Generation Operating Company, Ventient Energy Services Limited and Nassau Companies of New York. Prior to committing full time to non-executive board roles, Leanne was from 2013 to 2014 the Chief Financial Officer of Synergy Renewables LLC, from 2008 to 2013 Managing Director of Tiger Infrastructure Partners (formerly Lehman Brothers Global Infrastructure Partners) and from 1997 to 2008, Managing Director of GE Energy Financial Services where she led the development of an equity investment business focused on developers of power generation platforms, selling power on both a contracted and merchant basis. Prior to this she held roles at Prudential Power Funding Associates and Salomon Brothers.

Lisa has extensive international investment experience across a range of sectors. Lisa was a Founding Partner of HgCapital, a private equity firm, between 1999 and 2017 where she played a critical role in the successful growth of the firm. She has also held senior management positions at LucasVarity, an automotive and aerospace conglomerate, and management consultancy firms. Lisa has also held a number of non-executive positions, and currently is a non-executive director of Arbor Education Partners, a software company providing benchmarking analytics and management information for the education sector, Ticketer, a smart bus ticketing systems provider, and Smoothwall, the UK market leader in web filtering and child safeguarding in education. Since 2016 Lisa has also been a Trustee and Chair of the Audit Committee of Impetus, which provides charities with core funding, the expertise of a dedicated investment team and access to a world class pro bono network. Through this work she has developed a strong background in social investment.