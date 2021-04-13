JD Sports Fashion retained substantially all of its record profitability from the prior year

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD), the leading retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands, has announced its Final Results for the 52 weeks ended 30 January 2021 (2020: 52 weeks ended 1 February 2020).

Group Highlights

· Significant retention of sales and profitability through an unprecedented period of global uncertainty and multiple periods of temporary store closures reflects:

o The strength and premium position of the JD brand and consumers’ affinity to it

o Relevance of product offer to style conscious consumers

o Agile multichannel ecosystem built up over a number of years

o Infrastructure flexibility

· Transformational developments in the United States:

o Exceptional trading performance in the Finish Line and JD fascias in part driven by the enhanced consumer demand consequent to the US Government stimulus

o First flagship store for JD opened in Times Square, New York with a positive reaction from customers and international brand partners

o A further 37 former Finish Line stores converted to JD with 49 stores trading as JD at the end of the year

o Acquisitions of Shoe Palace (based in California) and, subsequent to the year end, DTLR (based in Maryland) complement the strengths of the existing Finish Line and JD fascias and significantly enhance the Group’s exposure to key consumer demographics on the West Coast and East Coast of the United States

· International development of JD in other markets continues to progress positively although the number of new stores slowed temporarily as a consequence of restrictions on construction and fit out works with:

o Net increase of 31 JD stores across Mainland Europe

o Net increase of five JD stores in the Asia Pacific region

· Outdoor business returned to profitability in the second half of the year with a strong performance in key categories

· Physical retail in England and Wales now re-opened

· Physical retail in United States has largely traded free from Covid related restrictions in the new financial year to date

· Net cash at the period end of £795.4 million reflects the high point of the working capital cycle and is stated before:

o Completed acquisitions in the new year to date with aggregate cash consideration paid of approximately £380 million

o Reversal of temporary factors, including agreed tax deferrals and rent deferrals across our global businesses, totaling in excess of £125 million

· Ongoing significant investments in logistics to mitigate against the risks associated with:

o Requirement to operate with social distancing

o Duties payable consequent to the form of the UK’s trade agreement with the European Union

· Dividend payments resumed with final dividend of 1.44p per share proposed which recognises the significant contribution to profitability from the Group’s international operations, particularly those in the United States