JD Sports Fashion new Committee appointments

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) has announced the appointment of Andrew Higginson as Chair of the Nominations Committee and the appointment of Suzi Williams as Chair of the Remuneration Committee. The Group also announces the creation of a new Disclosure Committee.

Following recent changes the current committee composition is now as follows:

·    The Audit Committee is chaired by Helen Ashton and its members are Bert Hoyt and Suzi Williams.

·    The Nominations Committee is chaired by Andrew Higginson and its members are Helen Ashton, Bert Hoyt and Mahbobeh Sabetnia.

·    The Remuneration Committee is chaired by Suzi Williams and its members are Helen Ashton, Bert Hoyt and Mahbobeh Sabetnia.

·    The Disclosure Committee is chaired by Helen Ashton and its members are Neil Greenhalgh and Nim Cassidy.

JD Sports Fashion can also confirm that it will announce its Interim Results for the 26 week period to 30 July 2022 on 22 September 2022.

