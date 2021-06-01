JD Sports Fashion “is not engaged in a process to recruit a Chief Executive Officer or Chairman”

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) has noted, further to the publication of its Annual Report & Accounts on 27 May 2021, the comments made in certain sections of the media over the weekend with regards to the position of its Executive Chairman, Peter Cowgill.

JD can confirm to both investors and to its international brand partners that the Board is not engaged in a process to recruit a Chief Executive Officer or Chairman. JD can also confirm that it is continually reviewing the depth of its management team to ensure that the senior operational leadership team in the business has the necessary skills and experience to exploit the ongoing global development opportunities.

JD can also confirm that it has scheduled its second Capital Markets Day which, subject to any ongoing restrictions, will take place in London on Wednesday 13 October 2021. Formal invitations will be sent out in due course. As with our first Capital Markets Day in July 2018, the day will be very operationally focussed with presentations led by the highly experienced JD senior operational team, demonstrating the depth of expertise within that team to investors and analysts.