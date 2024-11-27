Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

JD Sports completes acquisition of Courir, expanding European market presence

JD Sports Fashion
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Further to the announcement on 9 May 2023, JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) has announced the completion of its acquisition of Groupe Courir S.A.S (Courir) today, following receipt of conditional clearance from the European Commission on 22 October 2024 and the satisfaction of all other outstanding conditions.

Régis Schultz, CEO of JD Sports Fashion Plc, said: “The completion of our acquisition of Courir is an exciting milestone for our Complementary Concepts strategy in Europe and we look forward to working with its experienced management team as we deliver on our growth plans. This acquisition will broaden the JD Group’s customer reach adding a more female, fashion-conscious and older customer base to complement the Group’s core customers.” 

Courir is a market leader in sneakers in France*, which is the largest sneaker market in Europe*, and this acquisition reinforces our position within Europe. It has 323 stores currently, bannered as Courir across France, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal and Luxembourg. In addition, there are a further 36 stores which trade under franchise agreements as Courir in North West Africa, Middle East and French overseas territories. Further, there are three stores which trade as Naked, an elevated concept for women’s sneakers.

In accordance with the European Commission’s conditional clearance decision, 15 of Courir’s stores in France and all of Courir’s six stores in Portugal will be divested to Snipes during Q1 FY26. In accordance with Commitments given to the European Commission, these stores will continue to be operated under the Courir banner until divested to Snipes.

The acquisition price is €520m, paid through a combination of existing cash and a drawdown on our revolving credit facility. In the year to 31 December 2023, Courir reported revenue of €725.8m and profit before interest and tax of €50.3m.

We welcome Courir management into JD Sports Fashion and we look forward to working with Pierre Chambaudrie and his team to develop Courir further in Europe.    

*Circana 2024 © All rights reserved

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    JD Sports

    JD Sports Fashion Q3 update shows growth amid challenging conditions

    JD Sports Fashion Plc reveals Q3 update with robust sales growth and strategic expansion, despite trading volatility in North America and the UK.
    JD Sports

    JD Sports Fashion reports record interim results, group revenue of £5.0bn

    JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) posts record interim results for the 26 weeks ending 3 August 2024, with revenue reaching £5.0bn and profit before tax at £405.6m.
    JD Sports Fashion

    JD Sports Fashion Reassuringly Unexpensive say Shore Capital

    JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) demonstrates resilience and growth amid market challenges, with solid Q2 FY25 results and a strong global presence.
    JD Sports

    JD Sports Fashion Plc double-digit organic sales growth in North America and Europe

    JD Sports Fashion Plc reports robust Q2 performance with 2.4% LFL sales growth and 8.3% organic growth, driven by strong North American and European markets.
    JD Sports

    JD Sports Fashion outperformed the market delivering organic sales growth of 9%

    Discover JD Sports Fashion Plc's strong financial performance and strategic progress in their full year unaudited results for FY24, as CEO Régis Schultz shares insights.
    JD Sports

    JD Sports Fashion Plc Non-Executive Director Mahbobeh Sabetnia steps down

    JD Sports Fashion Plc announces the departure of non-executive director Mahbobeh Sabetnia. The Board is seeking a replacement to join soon.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.