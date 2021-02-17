Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Jarvis Securities declare first quarterly interim dividend of 3p per share

Stock market

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) has announced that it is declaring a first quarterly interim dividend of 3 pence per share, to be paid on 18 March 2021 to shareholders on the register on 26 February 2021 and the shares will become ex-dividend on 25 February 2021.

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

A Dividend Reinvestment Plan is being offered and the final date for elections for reinvestment of the first quarterly interim dividend is 4 March 2021. Any shareholder requiring further information should contact Jarvis Securities.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Jarvis Securities plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Jarvis Securities plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.