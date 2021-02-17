Jarvis Securities declare first quarterly interim dividend of 3p per share

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) has announced that it is declaring a first quarterly interim dividend of 3 pence per share, to be paid on 18 March 2021 to shareholders on the register on 26 February 2021 and the shares will become ex-dividend on 25 February 2021.

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

A Dividend Reinvestment Plan is being offered and the final date for elections for reinvestment of the first quarterly interim dividend is 4 March 2021. Any shareholder requiring further information should contact Jarvis Securities.