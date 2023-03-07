Janus Henderson Group plc – Consensus Indicates Potential .9% Upside

Janus Henderson Group plc with ticker code (JHG) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 20.5 with the average target price sitting at $25.90. Now with the previous closing price of $25.68 this indicates there is a potential upside of .9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $26.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to $24.79. The market capitalization for the company is $4,218m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.janushenderson.com

The potential market cap would be $4,254m based on the market consensus.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

The company has a dividend yield of 6.07% with the ex dividend date set at 10-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.52, revenue per share of 13.63 and a 5.08% return on assets.