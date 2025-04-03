Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 21.55% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

**Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J)** is a heavyweight in the Industrials sector, specifically within the Engineering & Construction industry. With a market cap of $15.26 billion, this Dallas-based company has a robust footprint in the United States and extends its expertise in infrastructure and advanced facilities across the globe, including regions like Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. For individual investors seeking to diversify their portfolios with a reputable engineering firm, Jacobs Solutions offers a compelling mix of stable performance and growth potential.

Current Price and Valuation Insights

At a current price of $124.52, Jacobs Solutions has seen a modest price change of 0.02% recently. The stock’s 52-week range spans from $112.05 to $149.25, indicating some volatility but also presenting potential for price appreciation. Notably, the stock’s forward P/E ratio stands at 18.07, providing a baseline for future earnings expectations. However, several key valuation metrics such as P/E Ratio (Trailing), PEG, and Price/Book are not applicable, suggesting that investors should focus on other performance indicators when assessing the stock’s value.

Performance Metrics: Steady Growth Amidst Challenges

Jacobs Solutions showcases a revenue growth rate of 4.40%, reflecting its capacity to expand even in a challenging macroeconomic environment. While net income figures are not available, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) of 3.66 and a return on equity (ROE) of 8.17% highlight solid profitability and efficient use of shareholder equity. Additionally, the free cash flow of over $1.1 billion underscores the company’s ability to generate liquidity, bolstering its potential for reinvestment and shareholder returns.

Dividend Appeal and Payout Ratio

For income-focused investors, Jacobs Solutions offers a dividend yield of 1.03%, coupled with a payout ratio of 31.69%. This payout strategy demonstrates a balanced approach, maintaining sufficient cash reserves for operational use while providing consistent returns to shareholders. The yield, while not overly high, could appeal to those seeking stable income from a blue-chip stock with growth potential.

Analyst Ratings and Market Sentiment

The analyst community shows a favorable outlook for Jacobs Solutions, with 11 buy ratings and 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. This consensus reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction and operational execution. The target price range between $134.00 and $176.00 suggests a potential upside of 21.55%, which could be enticing for investors looking to capitalize on growth opportunities in the engineering and construction sector.

Technical Indicators and Market Trends

From a technical perspective, Jacobs Solutions’ stock is currently trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which are $128.54 and $129.53 respectively. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 32.37 indicates that the stock is nearing oversold territory, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for savvy investors. Meanwhile, the MACD and Signal Line values suggest a bearish trend, which warrants cautious optimism and close monitoring for a potential reversal.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. stands out as a formidable player in the engineering and construction realm, backed by steady revenue growth and strong free cash flow. While certain valuation metrics remain unavailable, the company’s performance indicators and favorable analyst ratings provide a positive narrative for its future. For investors seeking a blend of income and growth in a resilient sector, Jacobs Solutions could be a noteworthy addition to their investment portfolios.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Stock Analysis: Evaluating Its 1.50% Dividend Yield Amidst a Sturdy Market Position

    Broker Ratings

    Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC): Exploring a Potential 14.44% Upside in the Rail Industry

    Broker Ratings

    Masco Corporation (MAS): A Strategic Investment with 18.48% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock Insight: Analyzing the 3.83% Potential Upside Amidst a Challenging Market Landscape

    Broker Ratings

    IDEX Corporation (IEX) Stock: Exploring a Potential 25.86% Upside for Investors

    Broker Ratings

    L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX): Exploring a 21% Potential Upside in the Aerospace & Defense Sector

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.