ITVX launch month delivers 55% increase in ITV Plc’s streaming viewing

ITVX, ITV Plc (LON:ITV) new, free, ad-funded streaming service, has stated today that it has enjoyed a strong launch month delivering a 55% increase in ITV’s streaming hours in the first month after its launch (8 December 2022 – 7 January 2023) compared to the same period last year.

During the launch month ITV’s online users increased by 65% compared to the same period last year. The latter stages of the World Cup were big draws while ITVX’s new exclusive content also performed strongly, attracting new and light viewers to ITV.

Carolyn McCall, ITV CEO, said: “It is great to see so many new viewers coming into ITVX. The football World Cup has been an important part of that. Excluding the football, our underlying streaming viewing during the month was up 29% year on year and we continue to see strong year on year growth in January. “Away from live streaming, viewers have welcomed our strong slate of commissioned launch titles exclusive to ITVX, with many viewers coming from harder to reach audiences. “With over 15,000 hours of programming and films on ITVX, our new service is a destination for discovery and is engaging users as they discover the quality and depth of our content. “ITVX has also landed really well with advertisers who see the increased value of the scale and reach of the audience they can now target in a high quality, brand safe and measurable streaming environment.”

NOTES

1) Streaming hours measures the total amount of time in hours that registered users spent streaming ITV’s programme content across ITV’s owned and operated platforms. It excludes viewing on third party platforms. This figure includes both ad-funded and subscription streaming and represents around three quarters of ITV’s total streaming hours.

2) Users are defined as a registered user that has accessed the owned and operated streaming platforms within the dates ascribed.

About ITVX

Launched in late 2022, ITVX is UK’s freshest streaming service, letting viewers stream new programme exclusives, with adverts, for free; ranging from premium dramas, documentaries, US series, comedy and reality shows to blockbuster films and much, much more. ITVX is the first streaming service in the UK to offer viewers the flexibility to access free content with ads and ad-free paid subscription, all in one place. Paying subscribers also have access to BritBox UK. ITVX live streams must-watch events, from live sport to Love Island, as they are broadcast on ITV’s channels. ITVX also offers an ever-changing host of exclusive themed channels in line with viewer preferences and popularity; these constantly evolving pop-up channels provide a scheduled experience through a streaming service

During launch month viewers were attracted to exclusive launch content such as cold war drama A Spy Among Friends starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, Litvinenko starring David Tennant and Mark Bonnar, high stakes family drama Riches starring Deborah Ayorinde and Hugh Quarshie as well as landmark natural history documentary A Year on Planet Earth presented by Stephen Fry, gripping thriller Without Sin starring Vicky McClure and adrenaline-fuelled new game show Loaded in Paradise.