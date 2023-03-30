ITT Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 19.5% Upside Potential

ITT Inc. with ticker code (ITT) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 107 and 81 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $98.60. Now with the previous closing price of $82.53 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $88.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to $78.51. The market capitalization for the company is $7,065m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.itt.com

The potential market cap would be $8,440m based on the market consensus.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization and remote monitoring systems and services; and aftermarket solutions, such as replacement parts and services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, energy, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and energy. This segment provides connector products, including electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consists of highly engineered actuation, flow control, energy absorption, environmental control, and composite component solutions for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. ITT Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.38% with the ex dividend date set at 8-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.42, revenue per share of 35.82 and a 7.76% return on assets.