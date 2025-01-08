ITT Inc. Share Price Target ‘$170.40’, now 18.9% Upside Potential

ITT Inc. with ticker code (ITT) now have 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $183.00 and $158.00 and has a mean share price target at $170.40. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $143.34 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 18.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of $149.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to $139.08. The market capitalization for the company is 11.70B. The stock price is currently at: $143.50 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,903,102,230 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 24.53, revenue per share of $43.10 and a 8.5% return on assets.

ITT Inc. is a manufacturer of engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial and energy markets. The Company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies (MT), Industrial Process (IP), and Connect & Control Technologies (CCT). The MT segment is a manufacturer of brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, energy absorption components, and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars and trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The IP segment is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and an aftermarket parts and service provider offering portfolio of industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization and remote monitoring systems and services. The CCT segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized products for various markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas.